Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail confirms death of inmate, unknown cause

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail officials confirmed an inmate has died while in custody early Sunday morning.

Jail officials say just after 1 a.m., a VPRJ officer was conducting a security round when they found an inmate unresponsive in an assigned cell.

Officials say the officer “immediately declared a medical emergency and EMS and the James City County Police Department responded.” VPRJ staff began life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an AED until EMS arrived on the scene.

EMS then transported the inmate to the hospital, where the inmate was later pronounced deceased.

The individual reported to the VPRJ Friday, October 9, 2020, and was processed at intake in accordance with VPRJ’s COVID-19 screening procedures.

“At this time, there is no reason to suspect that this death is related to COVID-19. We are currently awaiting results from the preliminary autopsy report to determine the cause of death. As with all

in-custody deaths, this event will require investigation and review by the Department of Corrections,” jail officials said in a statement released.

VPRJ has no further information at this time.

