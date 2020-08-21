Virginia Peninsula Jail releases results from second round of COVID-19 testing

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Staff and inmates that were in close contact with the original inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus underwent point prevalence testing for COVID-19 at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on Thursday.

The jail announced this decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with the Peninsula Health District.

The testing was organized by the Peninsula Health District and conducted by the Virginia Department of Health.

VPRJ also tested inmates who were in direct contact with the positive inmate and those who reported symptoms of illness.

As a result of the testing, eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said out of the positive cases, one inmate has mild symptoms and the other seven inmates are asymptomatic.

The initial positive inmate is now also asymptomatic.

The Peninsula Health District will closely monitor the inmates and staff while VPRJ’s on-site physician will provide care.

“We remain prepared to test further as required, and per the guidance of the Peninsula Health District, the Virginia Department of Health, and our staff physician. As we have since early March when this pandemic began, I will make every effort to keep the public and families of those who are incarcerated informed on our status,” stated Superintendent Colonel Roy Witham.

