VIDEO: Surveillance catches 4 people possibly breaking into vehicle in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the four individuals seen on a surveillance camera possible breaking into a vehicle.

On Aug. 31 just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Westlake Court in James City County. The caller reported that she was awakened by a loud noise and looked outside to see four individuals around her vehicle in her driveway.

The vehicle’s front driver’s side window had been broken, and her wallet was stolen from inside. The victim’s surveillance camera captured the subjects outside of her residence. Police say the time on the video is one hour off.

If you are able to identify the subjects or know who may have been involved in this incident, contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or via email. Anyone with information can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.

