WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Shaine Henderson’s family said they still want answers after the 48-year-old was hit by a car and killed on Oct. 13.

The driver was Christopher Newport University Police Chief Daniel Woloszynowski.

Virginia State police said alcohol or speeding didn’t cause the crash. However, Shaine’s family told 10 On Your Side that something still doesn’t feel right.

“It’s a cover up,” said Shaine’s aunt, Claudette.

Claudette explained what she feels are open holes in the situation.

“They told us it happened at 7:45 [p.m.], and here it is at 10:57 [p.m.] and you’re just letting us know,” she said. “She said [it was] because they couldn’t identify him — that’s why it took so long.”

But Claudette said that couldn’t have been true since Shaine had three different types of identification on him at the time. Claudette told 10 On Your Side that a state trooper said her nephew’s body was at the Bucktrout funeral home.

“Well, that morning we were on our way there, and I get a message from them saying they made a mistake, that his body is not at Bucktrout — that it’s at medical examiner’s office in Norfolk Virginia.”

She said that was odd because Bucktrout called on Tuesday morning saying they had her nephew’s belongings. Authorities also said Shaine was wearing all black when he was struck —another thing Claudette said was false.

“Nothing he had on was black,” Claudette said. “The pants were navy blue, but the shirt was — the jacket was a zip-up jacket, and it was like a gray color with white specks in it, and it wasn’t a dark gray, it was a light gray with white specks in it.”

She said at the end of the day, she just wants answers.

“It’s not fair to us at all and we just want closure,” Claudette said.

CNU released a statement saying in part, “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, and we are grateful for the rapid and professional response by the Virginia State Police, York County Sheriff’s Office, and other first responders. Chief Woloszynowski was not injured and continues to fulfill his duties leading the department.”

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia State Police for comment, but haven’t heard back.