USPS truck catches fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A mail carrier wasn’t hurt after a United States Postal Service truck caught fire Thursday morning in Williamsburg.
It happened in the 6200 block of Glenwilton Lane just before 10:30 a.m., dispatchers said.
No one was hurt, and it’s unclear how the fire started at this time. Check back for updates.
