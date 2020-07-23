USPS truck catches fire in Williamsburg

Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A mail carrier wasn’t hurt after a United States Postal Service truck caught fire Thursday morning in Williamsburg.

It happened in the 6200 block of Glenwilton Lane just before 10:30 a.m., dispatchers said.

No one was hurt, and it’s unclear how the fire started at this time. Check back for updates.

