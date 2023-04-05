WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Uptown Alley LLC has completed its $4 million purchase of the former Williamsburg Yankee Candle store.

The company has been working to purchase the 64,000 square foot mixed-use property since November and plans to open a multi-level entertainment venue with upscale bowling, an arcade and more.

The popular store closed in April 2021 after being open for almost two decades.

Uptown Alley LLC expects to open the new entertainment venue sometime this year.