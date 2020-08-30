Two men suffering injuries, one serious, following stabbing incident at Historic Powhatan Resort

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — One man suffered serious injuries while another man sustained a minor wound following a stabbing incident at Historic Powhatan Resort early Saturday morning.

Reports say officers were called to the 190 block of Lakeside Drive in Historic Powhatan Resort around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and located the two victims.

The first was a 22-year-old male from Hampton who suffered numerous stab wounds and was flown to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The second victim was a 21-year-old from York County who suffered a minor stab wound to his shoulder, but officials say he refused treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that a physical altercation began inside one of the suites. Investigators say there appears to be a single suspect in connection to the incident.

No further information have been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

