Two men accused of breaking into cars in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police called to investigate vehicles being broken into in a Williamsburg neighborhood arrested two of the three suspects the same morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Sterling Manor Drive around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Brian J. Smith

Officers located and arrested two people, 18-year-old Brian Jamel Smith and 20-year-old Corey Antonio Taylor Jr., when they arrived.

A third suspect was not located, police said.

The break-ins caused damage to vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Police say several items that had been stolen include a ballistic vest carrier, firearm magazines, credit cards and other various items.

Police also recovered three handguns that had been stolen from a different jurisdiction earlier.

Corey A. Taylor, Jr.

Smith and Taylor are each charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, destruction of property, tampering with a vehicle, credit card theft, possession of various burglary tools, possession of a stolen firearm and criminal street gang participation.

“I want to thank our community members who noticed something suspicious and immediately called 911. This is a great example of community members being the eyes and ears for the police department. We work very hard to build a strong partnership with our citizens. This is an example of how much more effective we can be with the assistance of community members,” Police Chief Sean Dunn said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Williamsburg police at 757-220-2331 or the Peninsula Crime Line at 1- 888-Lock-U-Up.

Some of the items police collected have not yet been connected with the victim they came from. If anyone had their vehicle broken into, police ask they contact the department to file a report.