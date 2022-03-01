Two arrested after shot fired Saturday night near William & Mary campus, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were arrested after a shot was fired late Saturday night in downtown Williamsburg near William & Mary’s campus, police say.

William & Mary police say they saw the suspects’ vehicle drive away from the intersection of Richmond Road and Scotland St. around 10:50 p.m. after hearing a single gunshot that sent people running in the 300 block of Scotland Street, near N Nassau Street and Matthew Whaley Elementary.

No one was hurt, but police say a tire and rim on a vehicle were damaged.

The suspects were stopped after a brief pursuit at Richmond Road and Stadium Drive (at Zable Stadium).

During the stop, officers say they found two pistols inside the vehicle and one shell casing was later recovered near where shots were heard.

Police say 23-year-old Kaisen Dorrell Branch, of Cumberland, Virginia, was charged with eluding police and 23-year-old Jymeke Maquan Carpenter, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, was charged with weapon possession by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in a public place and brandishing a firearm.

Jymeke Maquan Carpenter

Both were taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Police didn’t have additional details about a motive, but said the vehicle that was shot was “uninvolved.”