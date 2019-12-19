Trump supporters gather at Williamsburg courthouse in show of solidarity with president

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Just a few hours before President Donald Trump was impeached, a group of residents across the Peninsula gathered Wednesday in Williamsburg to show their support for the president.

People who spoke to 10 On Your Side say they’re frustrated about how the impeachment process has been handled.

With the impeachment vote fresh on the minds of many, the group is making it clear they have the president’s back.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives Wednesday night. The process will now move to trial in the U.S. Senate.

“We wanted to come out and show our support for the president and let him know we stand with him and we support the things he’s trying to accomplish,” said Chris Henderson, a county resident.

About two dozen people came together outside the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse for what they called a “flash mob of support” for Donald Trump.

Henderson, chairman for the Williamsburg-James City County Republican Committee, said watching the impeachment process unfold has been tough.

“It’s just indicative of the times. We’re a very divided nation and that’s unfortunate, but I do believe the future of the country is at stake,” Henderson said.

Others in the group say what’s happening in Washington D.C. is disappointing.

“Let’s face it — impeachment’s a big deal and the way that the Democrats are going about this is in no way shape or form to the standard of what it should be,” said Joshua Mayes. “They don’t really have a plan to win 2020 without this.”

Plenty of people honked in support, but there were also others who drove by shouting expletives at the group.

Still, these folks are pushing forward with an optimistic outlook.

“We’re praying for the president, we’re praying for our country, and we hope that once we get through this that there’ll be an opportunity to heal,” Henderson said.

President Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

This does not mean that he is out of office.

His case now moves to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s next step is to select an impeachment manager.

President Trump maintains he’s done nothing wrong.