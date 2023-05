YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures and delays Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in Williamsburg.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on I-64 near the Humelsine Parkway exit. VSP says all three lanes were blocked, including the off ramp to Route 199.

Tractor-trailer crash causes lane closures on I-64 in Williamsburg (Photo Courtesy: Virginia State Police) Tractor-trailer crash causes lane closures on I-64 in Williamsburg (Photo Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

The left shoulder on I-64 was open to traffic until the tractor-trailer was removed. There is no timeframe available for when the lanes will be reopened.