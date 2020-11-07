Toano man found with woman’s dead dog in the trunk takes Alford plea

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Toano man who was found with a woman’s dead dog in his trunk last year has been found guilty of animal cruelty.

Tanner Odden entered what’s called an Alford plea Thursday in the Williamsburg/James City County Circuit Court. An Alford plea is effectively a guilty plea, acknowledging there is sufficient evidence for a conviction, but the defendant maintains their innocence.

Deputies with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office said they found a dead dog in the trunk of Odden’s vehicle in November 2019 after stopping him for suspected drunk driving.

During the stop, he admitted he had a woman’s dead dog in the car.

Shortly before the traffic stop, the owner of a Yorkshire terrier-cockapoo contacted police and said that Odden, in drunken state, had thrown the dog on the couch at her home in the 2100 block of London Company Way in James City County.

Police said the dog suffered apparent head trauma, but it didn’t appear to be injured in the earlier throw against the couch.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 6, 2021.

Latest Posts: