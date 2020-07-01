The Williamsburg Community Foundation provides additional grants for COVID-19

Williamsburg Community Foundation awarded Community Emergency Response Grants this week to the Arc, House of Mercy, and Meals on Wheels. The Arc grant will help their drivers deliver food and supplies to vulnerable residents – children, homebound, disabled, and seniors.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) -The Williamsburg Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, they have awarded $15,000 in emergency grants to three local nonprofit organizations from the Community Emergency Response Fund.

WCF says the community has raised over $190,000 and a total of $72,600 in grants has been distributed to organizations for relief.

This is the foundation’s third round of grants in which each of the following organizations will receive a $5,000 grant to assist in operations related to COVID-19:

The Arc of Greater Williamsburg

Williamsburg House of Mercy

Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels

WCF says each organization was chosen for its flexibility and collaboration in their work.

The Arc of Greater Richmond held 10 food drives and delivered food to Grove Christian Outreach and House of Mercy.

The WCF grant will help Arc staff and volunteers to continue making sure that vulnerable populations – seniors, the disabled, or homebound – have access to food, medications, and other supplies.

WCF said Williamsburg House of Mercy in collaboration with their volunteers, local businesses, and other nonprofits continues to serve residents who have lost income due to the pandemic.

Their portion of the grant will be used to purchase food, diapers, feminine hygiene supplies, toiletries, personal protective equipment, and other supplies.

Additional funds may also be used to assist with Mercy Housing move-ins and eviction prevention through rent and utility assistance.

Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels has worked closely with leaders across the community to provide meals to their existing clients and an additional 8 locations such as shelters, isolation and quarantine sites, Section 8 housing, motels, and emergency response facilities.

The Foundation said Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers have delivered over 25,500 meals since March 15th.

They have also partnered with Williamsburg-James City County Schools and others to distribute lunches to children who receive free/reduced lunch while in school.

The Williamsburg Community Foundation said they will continue to distribute grants in response to COVID-19 as long as funds are available.

To make a contribution to the Community Emergency Response Fund and for more information on the Williamsburg Community Foundation, visit their website.

