‘Taste of Busch Gardens’ limited-capacity special event to come in September

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens has announced another special, limited-capacity event “Taste of Busch Gardens” expected to begin next month.

The event runs every Wednesday through Sunday from September 2 until September 27, including Labor Day. Guests can select a reservation window to visit as they enjoy six villages, 15 food selections, and over 30 wine and beer tastings along with thrilling rides and special entertainment

“Sip, sample, and soar at this limited-capacity special event. Select areas of the park will be open so there is plenty of room to safely enjoy specialty food and drinks as you stroll through our 6 charming villages. Also, play the day away on the thrills & chills of some of our most popular rides,” officials said in an event statement released.

Reservation windows include Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. or Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets run $44.99 to $92.99 and information can be found here.

Sold out dates may change so check back periodically.

