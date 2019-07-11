Suspect in custody after tactical situation on Bypass Road in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — One person is in custody following a tactical situation Thursday afternoon at a hotel in the 100 block of Bypass Road, near Hooters and Cracker Barrel.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported it was working the incident just after 4 p.m., and they announced after 5 p.m. that a single suspect was taken into custody.

Chopper 10 video showed authorities surrounding a third floor room at the Travelodge Inn & Suites.

Deputies haven’t shared details about the person in custody at this time, but confirmed the suspect was the only person they were looking for.

The Travel Lodge on Bypass Road

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime.

