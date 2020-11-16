Suspicious bag in JCC driveway leads to search of home nearby

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police said a report of a suspicious bag left in a driveway Monday prompted the search of a neighbor’s house for possible destructive devices or components.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Old Cart Road just before 10 a.m. Monday after a resident said her neighbor left a suspicious bag in her driveway.

Police investigated and found that her neighbor was a man with a military background and might be suffering from mental health issues.

He was taken into custody for evaluation.

Meanwhile, police were able to clear the bag. Nothing criminal was found inside.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. that the man’s residence was being searched for items related to his military service, which could include “destructive devices and/or components.”

Newport News Fire Department Bomb Squad and FBI also responded to the scene to help with the search.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place. Police said one resident asked for help evacuating.

As of 9 p.m., police said there was no update to their original Facebook post.

The investigation is ongoing.

