Surry sirens did not properly activate during test Wednesday; backup systems in place

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A scheduled test this week for the Surry Power Station in Surry County Wednesday did not go as planned: the sirens typically heard throughout areas around the James River during tests failed to activate.

James City County posted information about the failed test on Thursday, saying backup systems are now in place to inform the public if any real emergencies happen at the power station.

An investigation into the cause of the siren failure is ongoing, James City County said.

The Surry Power Station conducts siren tests on a quarterly basis. They can be heard within an approximate a 10-mile radius of the power station.

The test signal for the siren is a three-minute steady tone. The tone for a true emergency will

be four separate three-minute siren tones with one minute of silence separating each one.

Click here for more information on the Surry Power Station and what to do in case of an emergency.