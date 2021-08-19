Stop-arm cameras added to 150-plus Williamsburg-James City County school buses

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — More than 150 Williamsburg-James City County school buses are now outfitted with stop-arm cameras to help keep children safe.

WJCC Schools is working with BusPatrol, which provides the equipment and installs and maintains it at no cost to the school division. The program is funded through tickets from school bus stopping law violators.

The BusPatrol 360 Student Safety Platform also includes 360-degree safety cameras and GPS, and WJCC is the first district to implement BusPatrol’s new wide-angle interior cameras.

“Data suggests that drivers illegally pass school bus more than 300 times a month in Williamsburg and James City County. It’s time to put the brakes on this reckless behavior,” said John Lambusta, WJCC Schools director of transportation.

That added up to 2,207 unofficial violations in the area from September 2019 to March 2020. Drivers must stay stopped when approaching from any direction when a school bus has flashing red lights and an extended stop sign and remain stopped until the bus moves again. They must also remain stopped if passengers are coming or going, even if lights aren’t activated. The penalty for first-time offenders is $250.

Drivers are not required to stop on the opposite side of a median or barrier .