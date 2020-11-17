Stonehouse Elementary class to switch to remote learning after student tests positive for coronavirus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A class at Stonehouse Elementary in Williamsburg will switch to remote learning for two weeks after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools spokesperson Eileen Cox says the student was at the school for less than an hour on Monday, when the case was reported. This is is first positive coronavirus case among students to date in the school district.

Cox says the rest of the school will continue to remain on a blended schedule, with grades K-5 on alternating schedules based on last names.

The district has had 17 staff of 1,705 working on site test positive since July 1. James City County and Williamsburg are considered low risk due to the low positivity rates in the area, but are considered higher risk due to a slight increase in cases in the county, per CDC guidelines.

