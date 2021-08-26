SpiritWorks and Bucktrout Funeral Home to honor loved ones on International Overdose Awareness Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The SpiritWorks Foundation Center of the Soul is partnering up with Bucktrout Funeral Home to honor loved ones who have died from fatal overdoses.

A tribute video will be released to honor the lives that were lost on International Overdose Awareness Day.

International Overdose Awareness Day is held every year on August 31 in part to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and remember those who have died.

A Remembrance Service of Prayer and Music will also be held on August 31 at the Bruton Partish Churchyard at 7 p.m. Those attending are welcome to bring flowers to put in the flower cross that will be available at the service. Parking is available on Duke of Gloucester Street.

If you would like your loved one to be included in the video, you can upload your photo by August 29 by clicking this link.