Special tribute for World War II Veteran in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A World War II veteran living in Williamsburg received a special tribute and 10 On Your Side was there to capture it.

97-year-old Mort Gutoff served in the Army and fought at the Battle of the Bulge before spending decades as a professional musician.

He traveled all over the country and performed with the Glen Miller Band, Frank Sinatra, and many others.

Over the past decade, Gutoff has suffered from congestive heart failure, but a stroke two weeks ago caused a significant decline in his health.

Gutoff wanted to go and see the fife and drums performance during a Fourth of July celebration, but was not well enough to do so. So, his sons arranged a special performance for him at his home.

