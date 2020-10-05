Some WJCC students returning to classrooms several days a week beginning late October

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools will begin “Path 2” into the division’s plan to bring the student’s back into classrooms.
Starting October 26, administrators are planning to transition to Path 2 which includes in-person learning two days a week for students in grades K-3 and in-person learning for Bright Beginnings PreK students four days a week.
Students with disabilities and English Language Learners who returned to school in September will remain in classrooms for on-site learning.
Officials say the ultimate goal is for all teachers and students to return to classrooms in the “safest manner possible.”
WJCC Schools created a COVID-19 dashboard to share data with families, staff, and the public. School leaders use this information when considering the division’s operational capacity to transport, teach, feed, and care for students if a significant number of staff members contract COVID.
To help reduce the spread of illness, all students and staff must wear a face covering while on the bus and at school.
WJCC students initially began the first nine weeks of the school year virtually.
