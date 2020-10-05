Some WJCC students returning to classrooms several days a week beginning late October

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools will begin “Path 2” into the division’s plan to bring the student’s back into classrooms.

Starting October 26, administrators are planning to transition to Path 2 which includes in-person learning two days a week for students in grades K-3 and in-person learning for Bright Beginnings PreK students four days a week.

Students with disabilities and English Language Learners who returned to school in September will remain in classrooms for on-site learning.

Officials say the ultimate goal is for all teachers and students to return to classrooms in the “safest manner possible.”

WJCC Schools created a COVID-19 dashboard to share data with families, staff, and the public. School leaders use this information when considering the division’s operational capacity to transport, teach, feed, and care for students if a significant number of staff members contract COVID.

To help reduce the spread of illness, all students and staff must wear a face covering while on the bus and at school.

WJCC students initially began the first nine weeks of the school year virtually.

