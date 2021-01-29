SNL’s comedian Pete Davidson to be featured in William & Mary Charter Day virtual celebration

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows Pete Davidson during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Judd Apatow’s “King of Staten Island,” starring Davidson, will make its premiere as the opening night film at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival. The festival runs March 13-22. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday Night Live’s comedian Pete Davidson is expected to take part in a virtual conversation with the William & Mary community as part of the virtual Charter Day celebration.

Davidson will join on Feb. 12 as part of the university’s event honoring the day the college received its royal charter in 1693.

The event is only open to students, faculty, and staff with a William & Mary email address; it is not open to the public. The show will be limited to the first 1,000 people to sign up.

“A Virtual Conversation with Pete Davidson” will include a 25-minute conversation moderated by a W&M student followed by a 25-minute audience question-and-answer session.

Participants will be able to submit possible questions for that segment when registering for the show.

The college also said that as part of the 2021 Charter Day activities, students will be able to participate in an adventure race competition — on campus or virtually — on Feb. 12, led by AVAdventure with prizes provided in part by Auxiliary Services.

Students, faculty, and staff with William & Mary email addresses wishing to register can click here for more information.

A link for access will be sent to registered participants the day to the event. No recording is allowed.