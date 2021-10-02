Small fire breaks out during Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials are investigating a small fire that broke out Saturday night during Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

According to officials with James City County, the roof of a building caught fire in the Ireland section of the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. However, the fire had been put out before the fire department arrived.

The Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10