Small fire breaks out during Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials are investigating a small fire that broke out Saturday night during Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens.

According to officials with James City County, the roof of a building caught fire in the Ireland section of the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. However, the fire had been put out before the fire department arrived.

The Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.