Small fire breaks out during Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials are investigating a small fire that broke out Saturday night during Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens.
According to officials with James City County, the roof of a building caught fire in the Ireland section of the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. However, the fire had been put out before the fire department arrived.
The Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the fire.
No one was injured.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.