Sheriff’s working to identify man possibly involved in Walmart larceny

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the pictured subject possibly involved in a recent larceny.

The incident occurred at the Walmart located at 731 E. Rochambeau Drive in Williamsburg.

Those with information are asked to contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Refer to report #2001877.

There is no further information at this time.

