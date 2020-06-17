Sheriff’s working to identify man possibly involved in Walmart larceny

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the pictured subject possibly involved in a recent larceny.
The incident occurred at the Walmart located at 731 E. Rochambeau Drive in Williamsburg.
Those with information are asked to contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Refer to report #2001877.
There is no further information at this time.
