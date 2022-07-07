WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Health District wants to find a dog that recently bit a person, or else the victim may have to get rabies shots.

The person was bitten by a large black and white dog near 400 Newman Road in Williamsburg on June 29.

If you see a dog that fits this description, please contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, please contact the York County Animal Control at 757-890-3601.

When the dog is found, officials say it will not be taken from its owner, but will be placed on in-home confinement for ten days.