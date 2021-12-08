Safety concern at construction site on William & Mary campus; several buildings evacuated as precaution

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The William & Mary Police Department (WMPD) responded to a safety concern at a Sadler construction site Wednesday morning. The site is currently closed.

This information was released in a message on the college’s website and on social media just after 11 a.m.

A follow-up notice on the William & Mary website says the Sadler Center, McLeod Tyler Wellness Center, Cohen Career Center and Aromas Daily Grind have all be evacuated as a precaution tied to the safety concern.

Neither entity elaborated on the specifics of the incident, but the college said “there is no imminent threat to campus.”

An unrelated Surry siren test just happened to coincide around 11:15 a.m. Again, that alarm was not related.

The siren you may have heard around 11:15 a.m. is not related. That was a quarterly test of the Surry siren. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) December 8, 2021

