WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Water Country USA is now open for the 2023 season, but you will have to wait until the end of May to try a new waterslide. The park announced the all-new ‘Riptide Race’ waterslide will open Monday, May 29.

The new addition will feature a 54-foot tower and 520 feet of slide. It will be a competition. According to Water Country USA, ” this adrenaline-pumping water slide pits teams against each other”. See who makes it out first, as guests race through on a two-person raft.

The waterslide is not the only new feature at Water Country, USA. Beginning this weekend, the park is now cashless. Cash will not be accepted for parking, restaurants, games and more.

With a membership, people can take a ride on the ‘Riptide Race’ early before it opens to the public. Early access will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.

