Residents hold parade for President Trump in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Several supporters of President Trump held a parade Saturday afternoon in support of the president while urging other residents to vote.
Election Day is just around the corner and local supporters of President Trump made their voices heard and their engines roared as they drove around Williamsburg Saturday.
The parade began at Marquis Center around 12:30 p.m. and ended around 3 p.m.
A Facebook event page for the rally encouraged attendants to vote ahead of Election Day after the event.
“Please continue this energy and momentum until you reach the polls. There has never been a more critical vote for our President and our state.”
