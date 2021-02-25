Researchers determine W&M building once housed Williamsburg Bray School, Northam to speak at 5 p.m.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Researchers have determined that a small, white building tucked away on the William & Mary campus once housed the Williamsburg Bray School.

The school was an 18th-century institution dedicated to the education of enslaved and free Black children.

Officials are working with the university to ensure that it is preserved and used to educate students on the history in the area.

Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to join the Williamsburg community for a special event at 5 p.m. Thursday commemorating the history of the Bray School, its rediscovery, and plans for site and interpretation.

View the live stream here.