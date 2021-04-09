Reagan’s would-be assassin to pursue unconditional release in Williamsburg

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is interested in getting a job in the music industry, possibly in California. That’s what a lawyer for 64-year-old John Hinckley Jr. told a judge at a court hearing Tuesday in Washington. But a prosecutor said that would give the government “great pause.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in the Williamsburg, Virginia home he’s currently residing in with his mother and brother.

John Hinckley’s lawyers stated in a court filing Thursday that he wants to schedule a hearing for unconditional release.

Experts who’ve assessed Hinckley say he poses little risk to himself or others.

The filing doesn’t indicate exactly what unconditional release would mean for Hinckley.

The 65-year-old has been living under increasingly fewer restrictions in a gated community in Williamsburg.

Hinckley was 25 when he shot and wounded Reagan in 1981.