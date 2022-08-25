WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Williamsburg.

According to the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts, multiple fox bites and sightings were reported in Williamsburg on August 22, specifically in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way and Griffin Avenue.

One fox was captured and tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who has information regarding exposure to any fox is asked to contact the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts’ Williamsburg Environment Health Office at 757-603-4277.

Below are precautions recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure: