Prince George Street shifts to one-way for outdoor seating at select restaurants

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg announced on Thursday that in an effort to accommodate restaurants opening with outdoor seating and curbside, parts of Prince George Street will change traffic patterns into a one-way street.

The one-way switch will happen in the 400 and 500 blocks of Prince George Street allowing additional space for restaurants to expand seating and 10-minute parking options.

A Facebook post on Amber Ox Public House’s page — which is in the 500 block of Prince George Street — shows that the closures are already underway allowing patrons to dine out while following the guidelines set by Governor Ralph Northam for phase 1 of Forward Virginia.

“Outdoor dining and more curbside pick up locations benefit Williamsburg’s entrepreneurs and their workers who face continued hardship due to the pandemic,” City Manager Andrew Trivette said.

“While we look to support our local businesses, these changes also presented the City with an opportunity to temporarily reduce regulations to allow businesses to innovate to their dynamic needs during the pandemic.”

Closures, Traffic Patterns, and Curbside Parking

Prince George Street will be one way from Armistead Avenue to North Boundary Street. The closure will feature an outdoor dining space in front of Amber Ox Public House and 10-minute curbside parking for the remainder of the block. There will be no parking on the south side of the street.



Further down Prince George Street toward the Historic Area, traffic will be one way from North Boundary Street to North Henry Street. LOKAL, Retro’s Good Eats, and Aromas Coffeehouse Bakeshop & Café will have outdoor dining space expanded onto the street. Curbside 10-minute pickup areas will be available on the left side of the street from the Campus Shop to Kilwins.

There will be no on-street parking between N. Boundary Street through to the Blue Talon Bistro on the street.

All other 30-minute parking places on the street will remain.

The expansions are part of the Forward Williamsburg plan released on May 15 which specifically allows outdoor seating options, including the use of public roadways, and is covered under the City

Manager Andrew Trivette’s Emergency Temporary Zoning Guidelines.

The temporary zoning is currently in effect and only expires under the revised directive of the City Manager, the adoption of an Ordinance by the City Council, or by July 31, 2020.

Details on zoning including streets impacted, seating capacity, and outdoor closures can be found online.

