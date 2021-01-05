Possible sighting reported of missing woman Ashley Cerasole, Williamsburg police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police announced a possible sighting of missing woman Ashley Cerasole Monday afternoon.

Cerasole, 29, was first reported missing from her assisted living home back on Dec. 3, 2020. Since then, multiple searches have taken place throughout the Williamsburg and Gloucester areas.

On Tuesday, Williamsburg police posted their first possible Cersole sighting on Facebook. They said the woman was attempting to get traffic to stop so she could cross Richmond Road toward High Street.

The spotter told police she was wearing a white scarf, white sweater, jeans and her hair was lighter than shown in previous photos. They believe she was seen sometime between 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Cerasole’s mother, Michelle Rocheleau, hasn’t stopped placing flyers throughout the community. Rocheleau is pleading for the community’s help so she can see her smiling face in person again soon.

“It’s horrible, you have no idea. I can’t deal with it,” Rocheleau said. “I have to be strong for my daughter. I have to keep telling myself that because — when I fall apart, I’m giving up and I don’t want to give up.”

Anyone with information on Ashley’s whereabouts can contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.

