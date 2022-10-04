WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are seeking a Portsmouth man they say broke into a vehicle and stole property worth more than $4,000.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on September 3 when officers responded to a call for a larceny in the 1400 block of Richmond Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle parked overnight had been damaged and property from inside was stolen. Police say a passenger window was smashed and property valued at around $4,300 was missing. The damage to the vehicle cost around $250.

Surveillance footage of the incident captured images of a man looking into numerous vehicles with a flashlight around 1 a.m., just hours before police got the call for the larceny.

Arley Vaughn Nemo III (Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)

After further investigation, police were able to identify the alleged suspect as 42-year-old Portsmouth resident Arley Vaughn Nemo III. He is described as 5’4” tall, 150 lbs., with a bald head, short brown beard, and brown eyes.

He is accused of felony grand larceny, felony grand larceny of a firearm, and climbing into a vehicle with the intent to commit a crime.

Authorities say Nemo is also wanted by James City County Police, Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, and William & Mary Police.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.