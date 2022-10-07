WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man has been arrested on felony larceny charges after he was accused of breaking into a vehicle in Williamsburg and stealing property worth more than $4,000.

According to a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department, 42-year-old Arley Vaughn Nemo III was arrested on October 6 in Newport News.

Arley Vaughn Nemo III (Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)

Nemo III was wanted out of Williamsburg for breaking into a vehicle on September 3 in the 1400 block of Richmond Road. Police say a passenger window was smashed and property valued at around $4,300 was missing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.