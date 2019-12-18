Police working to identify suspect who robbed Williamsburg gas station

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A man recently robbed a gas station in Williamsburg and police want to find him.

The crime happened on Sunday, December 8 around 11:30 a.m.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, the suspect walked into the gas station in the 600 block of York Street and robbed it.

Police released two surveillance images of the suspect captured during the robbery. If you can help identify him, please call the call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.