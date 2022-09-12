WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say they are looking for a missing Williamsburg man last seen leaving for California.

Police say 61-year-old James Robert Cox was missing from his apartment in the 200 block of Parkway Drive and was last seen by family members on May 18. He is believed to be suffering from mental disabilities.

Prior to receiving a missing persons report, McKinley County Sheriff’s Department in New Mexico reportedly interacted with Cox during a traffic stop on Aug. 30.



Cox told deputies that he was driving to San Jacinto, California. Officials say Cox appeared disoriented and confused and he was transported by ambulance to the Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, New Mexico. Later that evening, Cox was discharged from the hospital and transported back to his vehicle.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Williamsburg Police received a call from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department (DHSPD) in California regarding an abandoned vehicle. DHSPD found a vehicle in their jurisdiction that was registered to Cox; however, Mr. Cox could not be located.

Cox is still missing, and the Williamsburg Police Department is actively working with DHSPD to assist in their efforts to locate him. He is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 175 lbs, with a bald head. He occasionally wears glasses and moves slowly.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of James Robert Cox or information about his disappearance should call the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 757-220-2331.

James Robert Cox (Courtesy – WPD)