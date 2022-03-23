WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a man accused of shooting into a crowd in Williamsburg and injuring another person Friday evening.

According to Williamsburg Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of York Street around 10:45 p.m. on March 18.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the shooter, identified as Nilson Javier Hernandez-Flores, shot into a small gathering which struck one person.

Police say Hernadez-Flores fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before officers arrived.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez-Flores is currently wanted on three felony charges including maiming, use of a firearm in commission of a felony (first offense), and grand larceny (stolen vehicle).

The suspect is described as Hispanic, around 5’10” tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to armed and dangerous.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.