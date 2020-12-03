Police: Vehicle runs off-road in Williamsburg, damages transformer pole

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are investigating what lead up to a vehicle damaging a utility pole Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Bypass Road between Parkway Drive and Capitol Landing Road for the crash involving a vehicle.

Once on the scene, police say they learned the vehicle ran off the road and struck a transformer pole creating a “minor hazardous material situation.”

No one was injured in the crash.

The incident closed Bypass Road, between Parkway Drive and Capitol Landing Road, for about twelve hours as of noon on Wednesday.

