Police: Vehicle runs off-road in Williamsburg, damages transformer pole

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Williamsburg Police/Facebook

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are investigating what lead up to a vehicle damaging a utility pole Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Bypass Road between Parkway Drive and Capitol Landing Road for the crash involving a vehicle.

Once on the scene, police say they learned the vehicle ran off the road and struck a transformer pole creating a “minor hazardous material situation.”

No one was injured in the crash.

The incident closed Bypass Road, between Parkway Drive and Capitol Landing Road, for about twelve hours as of noon on Wednesday.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10