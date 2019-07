WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a Verizon store in Williamsburg earlier this month.

Williamsburg police said in a Facebook post a man seen on security cameras smashed the front glass door using a mini sledge hammer. He also had a black backpack and wore a headlamp.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 14 at the 1490 Quarterpath Road location.

Nothing was taken from the store, according to the post.