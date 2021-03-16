Police: Shots fired after altercation at Williamsburg Premium Outlets Tuesday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An altercation in the parking lot of the Williamsburg Premium Outlets Tuesday evening led to shots fired, according to police.

James City County police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 5:50 p.m. at the outlets near the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store.

Officers arrived to find that all involved parties had already left the scene.

However, multiples witnesses said individuals had gotten into an altercation and then fired shots before fleeing the area.

Investigators found shell casings in the area.

There were no reported injuries or damage to property.