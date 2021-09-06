Police seeking woman accused of using counterfeit money at Williamsburg businesses

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police are seeking to identify a woman accused of using counterfeit money at local businesses.

According to police, the woman was caught on camera using counterfeit money at two separate businesses within the city on July 21.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

