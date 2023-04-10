WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are seeking assistance in identifying vandalism suspects.

On April 1, around 2:20 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of W. Francis Street for a report of vandalism.

Suspects wanted for Vandalism in Williamsburg. (Credit: WPD)

An investigation revealed graffiti on a historic building and on the tunnel wall that connects Lafayette Street to 1st Street.

If you have information about this incident or can identify either of the suspects, please contact Inv. Heather Ziegler at 757-220-6238. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or click HERE to submit a tip online.