WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — After the body of a man was found in a Williamsburg retention pond in late January, authorities have still yet to identify him and are now seeking the help of community members.

According to James City County police, the deceased is described as a Black male, 5’9″, likely between the ages of 16 to 26, and weighing between 160-185lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police added that the deceased wore a medium black shirt with a “Berret’s Taphouse Grill” logo, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, and a necklace pictured below.

The body was found on the morning of January 25 as a pedestrian was walking near the 5000 block of Olive Drive. The body is currently at the Medical Examiners’ Office in Norfolk. The cause of death he not been released.

Courtesy – Williamsburg Police

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-592-6518 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.