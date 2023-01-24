WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg say they are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a vehicle theft in early December.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street around 8 a.m. on Dec. 3 regarding the vehicle theft. On Dec. 8, the stolen vehicle was recovered in the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

After further investigation, police have identified three people they say were connected to the stolen vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years of age, medium build, average height, with brown hair, a brown beard, and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm that extends to the top of his hand. The second suspect is a black male, 40-50 years of age, heavyset, tall, with a black and gray beard. The third suspect is a black female, 30-40 years of age, heavyset, and of average height.

Courtesy – Williamsburg Police

If you have information about this incident or know the identity of any of the suspects, contact Investigator Heather Ziegler at 757-220-6238.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.