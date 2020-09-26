Police searching for missing JCC County man suffering from medical conditions, in need of medication

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old man on Saturday who is in need of medication due to his medical conditions.

Police say Charles “Charlie” Edward Smith was last seen around 2 p.m. on Sept. 26. leaving his residence on foot in the 4700 block of Hickory Sign Post Road in James City County.

Smith is described as a white man 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was wearing a hat and jacket — the same hat and jacket he is pictured in below — and a light green shirt with gray sweatpants.

Smith suffers from cognitive impairment and medical conditions that pose a credible threat to his health and safety, and he is in need of medication. He is not considered to be a danger to the public.

Charles “Charlie” Edward Smith, 71



If you have seen Charlie Smith, please contact James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.