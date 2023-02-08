WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police are searching for 16-year-old Blake Edward Harding.

He was last seen on Wednesday, February 8 at 12:30 a.m. wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, jeans, white tennis shoes, and carrying a navy blue book bag.

Harding has curly brown hair and green eyes, is 6 foot 1 inches, and weighs 165 pounds.

Blake Edward Harding, 16. (Photo Courtesy: James City County Police)

If you have seen Blake Edward Harding or know his whereabouts, please immediately contact Investigator Logan English at 757-592-6518 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.