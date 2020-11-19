Police searching for missing 53-year-old Williamsburg man who is ‘disabled and wheelchair-bound’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing 53-year-old man from Williamsburg on Thursday morning who police say is “disabled and wheelchair-bound.”

On Nov. 18, around 11 p.m., officers spoke with a concerned family member of Timothy Kendall Perry — a resident of Envoy in Williamsburg.

Police say that on Nov. 17, Perry arranged transportation to Newport News for an unknown doctor’s appointment and never returned to Envoy.

Perry, according to police, suffers from several medical conditions and is in a wheelchair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perry is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.