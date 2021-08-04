Police respond to shots fired call in Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Colonial Williamsburg.

On August 2, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near a maintenance area on Visitor Center Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers found several spent rounds, but did not encounter anyone who was injured, according to Investigator John Heilman.

Witnesses say they saw a silver or white vehicle leaving the area.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.